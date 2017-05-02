Monroe Co. man pleads not guilty on 1...

Monroe Co. man pleads not guilty on 12th OWI charge

Tuesday May 2

Robert Radl was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids April 18 with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit to drive. He's not alone with his high number of OWI offenses.

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

