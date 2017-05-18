High-speed chase in Nekoosa Monday, M...

High-speed chase in Nekoosa Monday, May 15

Monday May 15 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

A Nekoosa police officer was dragged a short distance at the start of a high-speed chase early Sunday. The officer was dragged 10 to 15 feet alongside a vehicle while attempting to arrest 18-year-old Mariah Czappa of Wisconsin Rapids.

Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

