Draft Horses Return to Work in Some W...

Draft Horses Return to Work in Some Wisconsin Farms and Forests

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WUWM

Julian and his horses will haul electronics gear to this U.S. Cellular tower near Wisconsin Rapids. Portions of the farmer's fields surrounding the tower are flooded and mucky, preventing the delivery truck from completing the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pacific International (Apr '06) Feb '17 Kim 115
Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10) Aug '16 Bergy 22
News Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08) Jun '16 CastleRockAnglers... 2
Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11) Jan '16 sam 6
News Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14) Apr '15 Almost amish 2
News Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10) Dec '14 Mike 3
Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14) Jun '14 Smarts 1
See all Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now

Wisconsin Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC