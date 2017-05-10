Bear spotted in tree in Wisconsin Rapids neighborhood
According to Wisconsin Rapids Police, the 250 pound bear was walking through town and got scared from the Expressway traffic and climbed up this tree. The DNR says the bear may be there all day and not come down until night.
