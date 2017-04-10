Payless Closing Wausau, Rhinelander StoresWednesday, April 5UNDATED...
The Wausau Center Mall will lose another store as Payless will close their location there. Rhinelander's Payless is also closing, leaving Plover, Stevens Point, Tomahawk, and Wisconsin Rapids as active stores for the retailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific International (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Kim
|115
|Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|Bergy
|22
|Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08)
|Jun '16
|CastleRockAnglers...
|2
|Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|sam
|6
|Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14)
|Apr '15
|Almost amish
|2
|Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10)
|Dec '14
|Mike
|3
|Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Smarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC