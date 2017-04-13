Pair Of Easter Egg Hunts Scheduled On...

Pair Of Easter Egg Hunts Scheduled On Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

There are two time options: Board at 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m. and cruise until noon; or board between 1:30 pm. and 2 p.m. and cruise until 3:30 p.m. Children of all ages flocked to the facility that afternoon with the hopes of finding lots of candy and the ultimate prize from finding the golden egg! They also can visit the Easter Bunny, have their photos taken and play games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pacific International (Apr '06) Feb '17 Kim 115
Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10) Aug '16 Bergy 22
News Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08) Jun '16 CastleRockAnglers... 2
Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11) Jan '16 sam 6
News Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14) Apr '15 Almost amish 2
News Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10) Dec '14 Mike 3
Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14) Jun '14 Smarts 1
See all Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now

Wisconsin Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC