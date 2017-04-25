Lady sluggers rebound over Rapids

Friday evening, Bluejay softball squared off with the Wisconsin Rapids Raiders in a WVC bout at Lincoln High School. While the bats may have lay quiet in the first inning, the Jays blew the game open with a four-run melee led off by Calle Johnson's score off a Megan Schroder bunt and ensuing error by the Raider first baseman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.