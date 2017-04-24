Hwy. 54 Detour in Wood Co. this Summe...

Hwy. 54 Detour in Wood Co. this Summer Wednesday, April 26

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Motorists in southeastern Wood County should be on the lookout for a new detour that will last through the summer. Kristin McHugh from the Wisconsin D.O.T. says a stretch of State Hwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pacific International (Apr '06) Feb '17 Kim 115
Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10) Aug '16 Bergy 22
News Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08) Jun '16 CastleRockAnglers... 2
Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11) Jan '16 sam 6
News Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14) Apr '15 Almost amish 2
News Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10) Dec '14 Mike 3
Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14) Jun '14 Smarts 1
See all Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wood County was issued at April 28 at 3:06PM CDT

Wisconsin Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC