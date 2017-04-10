Awards given to downtown revitalizations Wisconsin Main Street targets historic commercial districts. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://fondul.ac/2oSa0QT WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2016 at the 26th Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.