Wisconsin Rapids names new superintendent Friday, March 10
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI The Wisconsin Rapids Board of Education picked a new superintendent on Wednesday. He is Craig Broeren from the Barron School District.Broeren takes over for Colleen Dickmann, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
