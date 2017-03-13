Wisc. Rapids Reveals Mead Park Master Plan
Designers and officials debuted the master plan last night for the renewed Mead Field Splash Park adjacent to Mead Elementary in Wisconsin Rapids. Sarah McDonald is a landscape architect hired on for the project, and she says that while they expect kids to be the ones using the splash pad this summer the most, the finished park is aimed for use for all ages.
