Riverside Athletic Club hosts Marine Corps training

Riverside Athletic Club held the monthly Marine Corp training at its facility at 500 S. Center Ave. on Saturday, March 11. Training for the Marine Corps can push anyone mentally and physically and these Marine Corp recruits came to Riverside to be challenged by L1 CrossFit Coach Jake Brehm. On Saturday, 46 recruits went to Merrill's Riverside Athletic Club for a day of training.

