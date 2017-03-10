PRMS students fuel a Freedom Pena project in support of Honor Flight Veterans

When the 29th Never Forgotten Honor Flight rolls down the tarmac of Central Wisconsin Airport on the morning of May 22 bound for Washington DC, each of the 94 veterans will be carrying with them a personalized gift from a Prairie River Middle School 8th grade student; in the form of a custom-made pen with the name of its respective student manufacturer. In addition, each pen will come labeled with the material of which it is made as well as the date of creation.

