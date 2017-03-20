J.C. Penney Closing Central WI Stores...

J.C. Penney Closing Central WI StoresFriday, March 17UNDATED (WSAU)...

Both the Wisconsin Rapids Mall store and the Marshfield Mall store are among the 138 stores the company plans to close this year. The announcement of numbers was made in February, but it wasn't known at that time if these would be a part of those closings.

