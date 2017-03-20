J.C. Penney Closing Central WI StoresFriday, March 17UNDATED (WSAU)...
Both the Wisconsin Rapids Mall store and the Marshfield Mall store are among the 138 stores the company plans to close this year. The announcement of numbers was made in February, but it wasn't known at that time if these would be a part of those closings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific International (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Kim
|115
|Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|Bergy
|22
|Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08)
|Jun '16
|CastleRockAnglers...
|2
|Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|sam
|6
|Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14)
|Apr '15
|Almost amish
|2
|Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10)
|Dec '14
|Mike
|3
|Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Smarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC