Hmong march tackles hate in Stevens Point
Dozens of people headed to downtown Stevens Point on Saturday calling on Portage County Louis Molepske to charge a Junction City man with a hate crime. This all comes almost two weeks after 80-year-old Henry Kaminski fired shots outside his home when he became aggressive toward his Hmong neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific International (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Kim
|115
|Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|Bergy
|22
|Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08)
|Jun '16
|CastleRockAnglers...
|2
|Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|sam
|6
|Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14)
|Apr '15
|Almost amish
|2
|Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10)
|Dec '14
|Mike
|3
|Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Smarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC