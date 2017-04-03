Body Found at Work Site Identified

Body Found at Work Site Identified

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The body of a construction worker was found last week has been identified as 45-year-old Shane Cash of Wisconsin Rapids. Cash was a subcontractor drilling ceiling holes while working on the Hilton Garden Inn construction site in Rib Mountain.

