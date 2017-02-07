Wisconsin Superintendent of Schools o...

Wisconsin Superintendent of Schools on Ballot Soon Monday, February 6

The future direction of the state's public schools could be at stake when the upcoming race for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction goes to the voters on February 21st. But some observers like Wisconsin Rapids City Clerk Paul Przybelski say many people have no idea the important vote is coming up.

