Two arrested after more than 15K dollars in drugs, cash seized from Adams County home

Friday Feb 10

The Adams County Sheriff's office has arrested two people after finding meth, cocaine and cash at a residence where deputies served a warrant Thursday afternoon. Lt. Ryan Greeno says in a Friday news release that Dartanjon Flynn, 48, and Donna Grahn, 51,were taken into custody after a search of Grahn's home in Big Flatts.

