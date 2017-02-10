Two arrested after more than 15K dollars in drugs, cash seized from Adams County home
The Adams County Sheriff's office has arrested two people after finding meth, cocaine and cash at a residence where deputies served a warrant Thursday afternoon. Lt. Ryan Greeno says in a Friday news release that Dartanjon Flynn, 48, and Donna Grahn, 51,were taken into custody after a search of Grahn's home in Big Flatts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific International (Apr '06)
|Feb 7
|Kim
|115
|Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|Bergy
|22
|Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08)
|Jun '16
|CastleRockAnglers...
|2
|Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|sam
|6
|Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14)
|Apr '15
|Almost amish
|2
|Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10)
|Dec '14
|Mike
|3
|Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Smarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC