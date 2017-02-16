Police investigating death of 15-mont...

Police investigating death of 15-month-old baby in Wisconsin Rapids

Thursday Feb 16

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is investigating the death of a 15-month-old baby that occurred earlier this month. According to police, paramedics responded to a home on Big Oak Rd. in Wisconsin Rapids on February 4 for a child not breathing.

