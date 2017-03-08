'Not guilty' plea in Purple Knight th...

'Not guilty' plea in Purple Knight theft Wednesday, February 22

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI The man accused of stealing Dick Trickle's race car known as the Purple Knight entered a 'not guilty' plea in Wood County court. 50-year-old Patrick Langreck is charged with one felony count of theft of more than $5,000.

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

