Chester C. Ostenson, Janesville, WI
Chester C. Ostenson, 83, of Janesville, WI, and formerly of Beloit, WI, died Friday, February 10, 2017 in his home. He was born November 1, 1933 in Orfordville, WI, the son of Clarence and Nellie Ostenson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific International (Apr '06)
|Feb 7
|Kim
|115
|Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|Bergy
|22
|Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08)
|Jun '16
|CastleRockAnglers...
|2
|Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11)
|Jan '16
|sam
|6
|Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14)
|Apr '15
|Almost amish
|2
|Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10)
|Dec '14
|Mike
|3
|Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Smarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC