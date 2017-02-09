Bond set in race car theft case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI A man accused of stealing a run-down but historic race car is free on $2,000 bond while awaiting trial. 50-year-old Patrick Langreck is charged with felony theft for removing and selling The Purple Knight, Trickle's car in which he won 15 NASCAR races.
