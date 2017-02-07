Report: School leader got raise months before retirement Friday, January 27
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI The Wisconsin Rapids Board of Education gave a large pay raise to its school superintendent months before she announced her retirement. A report in the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune says Colleen Dickmann got a $22,000 raise in March, only to announce her retirement a few months later.
