New app to aid in pediatric emergencies

8 hrs ago Read more: EMS1

A new mobile app that could save emergency department physicians and paramedics precious time while resuscitating a child has been developed through a local partnership. It's called the First Five Minutes app, and it was launched by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's App Brewery, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

