Tradition keeps Wisconsin Christmas t...

Tradition keeps Wisconsin Christmas tree lots in business

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: USA Today

Tradition keeps Wisconsin Christmas tree lots in business Wisconsin is the fifth-largest Christmas tree producer, but harvests have been plunging. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2gNOrfz Ron Ivanis and a helper, put a tree in netting for a customer at Sanfelippo Trees on S. 27th St. MILWAUKEE - Every year since the early '70s, members of the Applekamp family have moved to the same late-autumn rhythm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10) Aug '16 Bergy 22
News Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08) Jun '16 CastleRockAnglers... 2
Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11) Jan '16 sam 6
Pacific International (Apr '06) Aug '15 Bob Netters 114
News Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14) Apr '15 Almost amish 2
News Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10) Dec '14 Mike 3
Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14) Jun '14 Smarts 1
See all Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now

Wisconsin Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,041

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC