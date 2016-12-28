Police seek 'armed and dangerous' man who prompted mall evacuation
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says the Fox River Mall was evacuated Tuesday night because of a report of a person with a gun. No threat was found at the mall, but late Tuesday night, Grand Chute Police said the man they were called about is still an active threat to public safety.
