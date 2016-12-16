BWW Review: Away in the Basement, a Church Basement Ladies Christmas...
BWW Review: AWAY IN THE BASEMENT, A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS Entertains at the Performing Arts Center Of Wisconsin Rapids AWAY IN THE BASEMENT, A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS performed at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids on December 15. The festive show entertained audiences. AWAY IN THE BASEMENT, A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS was written by Greta Grosch with music and lyrics by Drew Jansen.
