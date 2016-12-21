Wisconsin Rapids Approves Ambulance Services to Others
The Wisconsin Rapids city council held a special meeting on Tuesday night to discuss a contract where they would provide the town of Saratoga and the village of Port Edwards with ambulance services. The council would approve the contract that will go into effect January 1st.
