Whitewater High principal hired
The Whitewater Unified School District School Board on Monday officially hired Mike Lovenberg as the next high school principal. Lovenberg will be replacing principal Doug Parker, who left Whitewater High School to become district administrator of the Big Foot Union School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
