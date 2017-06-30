Troha 50th
The two met on Sept. 19, 1962, at 9:07 p.m., when Dennis asked Natalie to dance at a "Get Acquainted Dance" at St. Joseph High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Dells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl disappears from Wilderness Resort (Apr '13)
|Jun 11
|Flavix
|2
|Wisconsin Elections Commission staffing levels ...
|Jun 4
|Donnie
|1
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Downtown Dells
|Apr '17
|Bob Kodex
|2
|Need help finding discounts (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|jennastork
|3
|Promo codes for mt olympus
|Apr '17
|jennastork
|1
|Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta...
|Mar '17
|John Doone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC