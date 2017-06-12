State, Airbnb reach tax deal
Airbnb currently has tax agreements with more than 275 governments, including 21 states. The Wisconsin deal allows Airbnb to collect sales taxes for the state and counties, as well as the Miller Park tax and a tourism-related tax in the Wisconsin Dells area.
