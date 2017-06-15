Sheriff: speed, conditions factors in...

Sheriff: speed, conditions factors in trooper's fatal crash

An investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's department concludes State Trooper Anthony Borostowski's 122 m.p.h. speed was a factor in his fatal crash in April. A traffic crash analysis report also cites light rain and darkness as factors decreasing visibility and degrading the road surface at the time of the April crash.

