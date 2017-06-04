Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southern Wisconsin Sunday
There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from Sunday Jun 4, titled Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southern Wisconsin Sunday. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:
According to the Wisconsin State Traffic Operations Center, all eastbound lanes of Highway 12 between Fern Dell Road and Shady Lane in Wisconsin Dells are closed because of buckling. It happened around 4 p.m. and authorities say detours are expected for several hours.
#1 Sunday Jun 4
I could still get to Parsons !!
