June Sunoco Young Racers Club Winner: Jesse Bernhagen

Congratulations to Jesse Bernhagen of Markesan, Wisconsin our Sunoco Race Fuels Young Racers Club Winner for the month of June! Jesse will receive a drum of race fuel and a 5 gallon utility jug from Sunoco. He will also appear in the November 2017 issue of Circle Track .

