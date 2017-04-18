Virginia man dies in fall from balcony at Ohio resort
The Sandusky Register reports that the 25-year-old fell Tuesday from the balcony of a third-story guest room at Kalahari Resort, a hotel and waterpark in Sandusky. Kalahari owns large indoor water parks in three states.
