State trooper killed in crash was in Wis. National Guard

An on-duty Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who served three tours of duty in the Middle East with the National Guard was killed early Tuesday when his vehicle struck a tree alongside Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County. Borostowski was traveling south near Wisconsin Dells when his squad car entered a ditch, overturned and struck the tree about 4:30 a.m., according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department.

