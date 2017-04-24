State trooper killed in crash was in Wis. National Guard
An on-duty Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who served three tours of duty in the Middle East with the National Guard was killed early Tuesday when his vehicle struck a tree alongside Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County. Borostowski was traveling south near Wisconsin Dells when his squad car entered a ditch, overturned and struck the tree about 4:30 a.m., according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department.
