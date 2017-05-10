Sand, golf and hopes for economic boom in central Wisconsin

As it advanced from the north, it created Glacial Lake Wisconsin, at 550,000 acres about four times the size of modern-day Lake Winnebago, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. As the Green Bay lobe of the glacier melted, a massive crack formed that rapidly drained the lake to the south, creating the dramatic rock formations of the Wisconsin Dells and the towering bluffs along the Lower Wisconsin River.

