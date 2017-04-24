More
Noel Deep, MD, of Antigo, was inaugurated the 166th President of the Wisconsin Medical Society during the society's annual meeting April 21 and 22 in Wisconsin Dells. Dr. Deep succeeds Barbara A. Hummel of West Allis.
