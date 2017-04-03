Local contractor recognized for build...

Local contractor recognized for building energy efficient homes

Great Lakes Carpentry, Inc. in Mercer was recognized at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, during a Trade Ally Meeting held by the Focus on Energy New Homes Program, for building the most energy efficient home in the Northern Wisconsin region, for 2016. Randy Nilsson, president at Great Lakes Carpentry, Inc. accepted the award on behalf of Great Lakes Carpentry, Inc. and said he was honored and humbled to accept the award on his company's behalf.

