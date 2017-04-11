Fives miles of interstate closed on E...

Fives miles of interstate closed on Eb I-90 in Sauk County

Tuesday Apr 11

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released an alternate route for anyone travelling on I-90 in Sauk County Tuesday morning: Alternate Route: Exit on WIS 13. Go east on WIS 13 to US 12. Go south on US 12 back to I-90/I94. SAUK COUNTY -- All lanes of eastbound I-90 are closed for five miles in Sauk County because of an early morning crash.

Wisconsin Dells, WI

