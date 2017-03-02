WisDOT ends studies of Interstate expansion from Madison to Wisconsin Dells
The state Department of Transportation is no longer studying a potential expansion of the Interstate from Madison to Wisconsin Dells. There were two studies in progress -- an expansion of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Portage and an expansion of I-90/94 from Portage to Wisconsin Dells.
