Wisconsin Dells woman arrested for attempted homicide
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the Town of Dell Prairie March 21st for the report of a man who had been cut on the neck. The victim's wife, Aneta Zapotoczy has been arrested and faces the following charges of attempted homicide, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
