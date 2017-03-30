Wisconsin Dells woman arrested for at...

Wisconsin Dells woman arrested for attempted homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the Town of Dell Prairie March 21st for the report of a man who had been cut on the neck. The victim's wife, Aneta Zapotoczy has been arrested and faces the following charges of attempted homicide, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help finding discounts (Aug '16) Sun jennastork 3
Promo codes for mt olympus Sun jennastork 1
News Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta... Mar '17 John Doone 1
Downtown Dells Feb '17 Frank W 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan '17 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan '17 David Gates 1
Dells is way over built Jan '17 Ed Skidmore 1
See all Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now

Wisconsin Dells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Dells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Wisconsin Dells, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC