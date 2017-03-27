Tourism official rips decision to dro...

Tourism official rips decision to drop interstate expansion

There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from Friday Mar 3, titled Tourism official rips decision to drop interstate expansion. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

A tourism official is ripping the state Department of Transportation's decision to scrap expansion plans for the interstate between Madison and Wisconsin Dells. The DOT last week ended studies on expanding Interstate 39/90/94 after spending $3.5 million.

John Doone

Milwaukee, WI

#1 Friday Mar 3
Tom what do you expect from Walker , he's just using people like you to get elected , but now he needs others to get re-elected , so forget his promises as he figures he has you and others in his pocket , now he will give the democrats all they want as he needs some of there votes. It's all about him Tom , too bad
