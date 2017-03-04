Paper apologizes for column tying Pet...

Paper apologizes for column tying Peterson case to slavery

Saturday Mar 4

A Wisconsin newspaper is apologizing for a columnist who connected Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson's child abuse case to beatings suffered by slaves. Green Bay-Press Gazette columnist Pete Dougherty's remark came in a column calling for the Packers to consider signing Peterson.

