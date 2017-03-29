No one injured in fire at Country Squire Inn in Wisconsin Dells

Fire officials at the scene of a fire at the Country Squire Inn in Wisconsin Dells say no one was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in one of three buildings at the business on Highway 12. A photo from a 27 News viewer showed fairly heavy smoke coming from the building shortly after Sauk County authorities sent an alert around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, asking people to avoid the area. It now appears the fire has been put out.

