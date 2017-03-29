No one injured in fire at Country Squ...

No one injured in fire at Country Squire Inn in Wisconsin Dells

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WKOW-TV

Fire officials at the scene of a fire at the Country Squire Inn in Wisconsin Dells say no one was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in one of three buildings at the business on Highway 12. A photo from a 27 News viewer showed fairly heavy smoke coming from the building shortly after Sauk County authorities sent an alert around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, asking people to avoid the area. It now appears the fire has been put out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help finding discounts (Aug '16) Sun jennastork 3
Promo codes for mt olympus Sun jennastork 1
News Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta... Mar '17 John Doone 1
Downtown Dells Feb '17 Frank W 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan '17 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan '17 David Gates 1
Dells is way over built Jan '17 Ed Skidmore 1
See all Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now

Wisconsin Dells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Dells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Wisconsin Dells, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC