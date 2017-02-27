Stripper sues club in popular tourist...

Stripper sues club in popular tourist destination

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WKOW-TV

A former exotic dancer at a Wisconsin Dells strip club says the club pays its dancers essentially nothing. Teriana Jones, who worked as a stripper at Cruisin' Chubbys Gentleman's Club, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court last week alleging club management required dancers to share tips to such an extent that dancers weren't paid minimum wage or overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta... 21 hr John Doone 1
Downtown Dells Feb 7 Frank W 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan '17 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan '17 David Gates 1
Dells is way over built Jan '17 Ed Skidmore 1
Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run Dec '16 Ronnie Kodex 1
News Rural hospitals could lose special Medicare pay... (Sep '13) Sep '16 Crappy Medical Staff 7
See all Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now

Wisconsin Dells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Dells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Wisconsin Dells, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC