Stripper sues club in popular tourist destination
A former exotic dancer at a Wisconsin Dells strip club says the club pays its dancers essentially nothing. Teriana Jones, who worked as a stripper at Cruisin' Chubbys Gentleman's Club, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court last week alleging club management required dancers to share tips to such an extent that dancers weren't paid minimum wage or overtime.
