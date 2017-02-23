Missing woman in Adams County

Thursday Feb 23

Samantha L Castillo, 5' 08" 200 lbs., was last seen leaving her home in the township of Quincy on Monday, February 13 at about 1:00 p.m. Authorities say she left in her vehicle which is a 1999 Hyundai Accent, 2 door hatchback, red in color with Wisconsin license plate 327-ZBZ. They say Castillo has ties to Wisconsin Dells, WI and Chicago, IL and point out that she is not wanted or a danger to the public or to herself.

