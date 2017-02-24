Man killed in overnight crash; other ...

Man killed in overnight crash; other driver suspected of drug use

A Wisconsin Dells man was killed in a late night crash and the other driver is suspected of being on drugs. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Burke.

