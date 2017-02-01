Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen o...

Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday

There are 1 comment on the OnMilwaukee story from Thursday Jan 26, titled Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday. In it, OnMilwaukee reports that:

Due to warmer than usual winter temperatures, the Ice Castles' Wisconsin Dells location was closed for several days, but will reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. The higher temperatures last week caused the Ice Castles' walking surfaces to become slushy, which would have made the experience unenjoyable for guests. With the return of colder temperatures, the ice artisans were able to easily prepare the walking surface for reopening.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
David Gates

Oconomowoc, WI

#1 Sunday Jan 29
we were scheduled for four people for Jan 26th and due to closing due to weather we do not know how to reschedule for Feb 8th Please advise
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
Dells is way over built Jan 21 Ed Skidmore 1
Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run Dec '16 Ronnie Kodex 1
News Rural hospitals could lose special Medicare pay... (Sep '13) Sep '16 Crappy Medical Staff 7
News Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex... Sep '16 Ray 1
News Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now... Sep '16 Ray 1
Need help finding discounts (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe Blowe 2
See all Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now

Wisconsin Dells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Dells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Wisconsin Dells, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC