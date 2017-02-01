Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday
There are 1 comment on the OnMilwaukee story from Thursday Jan 26, titled Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday. In it, OnMilwaukee reports that:
Due to warmer than usual winter temperatures, the Ice Castles' Wisconsin Dells location was closed for several days, but will reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. The higher temperatures last week caused the Ice Castles' walking surfaces to become slushy, which would have made the experience unenjoyable for guests. With the return of colder temperatures, the ice artisans were able to easily prepare the walking surface for reopening.
#1 Sunday Jan 29
we were scheduled for four people for Jan 26th and due to closing due to weather we do not know how to reschedule for Feb 8th Please advise
