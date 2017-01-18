Warm weather leads to temporary closu...

Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells

There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from Wednesday Jan 18, titled Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

The Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells will be temporarily closed after the recent spell of warm weather we've had. The attraction, which just opened on Friday, is going to be closed Thursday and Friday, and likely through the weekend as well.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ronnie Kodex

Milwaukee, WI

#1 Saturday Jan 21
Who cares anyway !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dells is way over built Jan 21 Ed Skidmore 1
Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run Dec '16 Ronnie Kodex 1
News Rural hospitals could lose special Medicare pay... (Sep '13) Sep '16 Crappy Medical Staff 7
News Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex... Sep '16 Ray 1
News Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now... Sep '16 Ray 1
Need help finding discounts Aug '16 Joe Blowe 2
looking for my half brother seth allen miller (Aug '08) Jun '16 Dave Prust facebook 7
See all Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now

Wisconsin Dells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Dells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wisconsin Dells, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC