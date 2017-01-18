There are on the WKOW-TV story from Wednesday Jan 18, titled Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

The Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells will be temporarily closed after the recent spell of warm weather we've had. The attraction, which just opened on Friday, is going to be closed Thursday and Friday, and likely through the weekend as well.

